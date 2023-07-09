Bullero trampled the young man, the ambulance did not reach the police in time, the villagers blocked the Yamuna Expressway for three hours

Aligarh : After the death of a youth in a road accident, angry people blocked the Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh for 3 hours. In fact, the Bolero car had run over a 21-year-old youth who was returning from the army exam. The young man died on the spot. When the relatives came to know, they reached the Yamuna Expressway along with the villagers and blocked it. People struggled with the jam for three hours. It is being told that even after informing 112, the police did not reach the spot. Commuters traveling from Agra to Noida had to face a lot of trouble due to the jam. The accident took place near Ghangholi village of Thana Tappal.

Police did not reach the spot even after 3 hours, thousands of people remained stranded

Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Ghangoli of Thana Tappal area, has five sons and two daughters. One brother and one sister are married. Kanhaiya runs a cycle shop in Lal Tappal area. His third son Ramveer, 21, was returning from Agra after giving the army test. Ramveer was turning from the Yamuna Expressway on the road leading to his village Ghanghauli. The Bolero vehicle coming at high speed ran over Ramveer. Due to which Ramveer died on the spot. Information was given on number 112, but even after 3 hours the police did not reach the spot. After the news of Ramveer’s death, the people of Ghanghauli village blocked the Yamuna Expressway. There was a long queue of vehicles on the expressway.

The young man was returning from the army exam

The family of the deceased Sonu Chowdhary told that Ramveer was returning from Agra after giving the army test. With the help of railing on the Yamuna Expressway, he was turning towards the road leading to the village. Then the Bolero coming at a high speed hit. Ramveer fell from the bike and started suffering on the road. During this, the local people called the police and ambulance but no one reached the spot. It is being told that during this time it was raining heavily. Due to which the police administration reached after three hours. Due to this anger spread among the local villagers and they blocked the Yamuna Expressway. Same, the police administration, who arrived late, tried to convince the family members. The Bolero fled away from the spot after taking the driver. The police is engaged in legal action in the incident.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQZtCK8uMBI)