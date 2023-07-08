Bullying of police personnel in Jamui! A tribal woman’s basket was thrown for not giving berries for free, a crowd of people gathered.

An atmosphere of chaos was created at the Kachhari Chowk in Jamui city when a policeman threw a full basket of a tribal woman selling berries on the road. The only fault of the woman was that she did not give jamun to the policeman for free. After this incident, a crowd of local people gathered at Kachari Chowk. Seeing the progress of the matter, the policemen gave Rs 400 as compensation to the woman and asked her to settle the matter.

Basket of berries thrown for not giving commission

According to the information, Mahesh Singh, the police constable of the driver of the prisoner’s vehicle, brought the prisoner to the Jamui court as usual. After that asked for berries as commission from a tribal woman selling berries at Kachari Chowk. The woman would not give berries for free but she was adamant. After that, the police constable Mahesh Singh threw the basket full of berries on the road showing arrogance and trampled it with his feet. During this, there was a heated argument between the police and the public for a while.

Accused of harassing the policeman every day

The victim tribal women Sanjhali Marandi and Sarita Soren, who sell berries, travel 15 km from Tarakura village of Barhat police station area and come to Kachhari Chowk every day with their small milk-fed child to sell berries. The victim woman told that she had taken 10 kg of berries to sell. But, the driver of the police car started forcibly picking my berries. When I refused, he picked up all the berries and threw them on the road. The woman further told that every day he used to harass us and take one or two kilos of berries for free.

Appropriate action will be taken if found guilty

While clarifying in this matter, police constable Mahesh Singh said that there was a problem in transporting the prisoner vehicle. Regarding this, it was said about removing the woman’s basket. While removing the basket of berries, the berries overturned and fell on the road. Regarding the matter, Headquarters DSP Abhishek Singh has said that if such behavior has been done by the police personnel or the driver, then appropriate action will be taken after investigation.

