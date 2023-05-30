Bumper reinstatement of teachers in Bihar, BPSC issued notification, read information from salary to syllabus

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: There is great news for the young men and women who dream of becoming teachers. Finally, after a long wait, the Bihar Public Service Commission has issued an advertisement for teacher recruitment on Tuesday. The commission has drawn vacancies for 1,70, 461 posts. In this, eligible candidates can apply online for primary, middle and high school teachers. Teacher Candidates Official Website of BPSC You can download the advertisement by visiting. According to BPSC, online applications will be taken for teacher recruitment from June 15. And the last date to apply is July 12. The exam will be held on 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th of August.
Syllabus will be based on SCERT and NCERT
Primary school teachers have to teach books based on SCERT syllabus. Therefore, the questions asked in their appointment test will be asked from SCERT syllabus only. In the press conference on Tuesday, BPSC President Atul Prasad told that the syllabus of classes IX to XII in the state schools is basically based on the NCERT syllabus, so for the appointment of teachers of secondary and higher secondary schools, the syllabus of NCERT is based on Based questions only will be asked. BPSC Secretary Ravi Bhushan and Joint Secretary Satyaprakash Sharma were also present on the occasion.
Exam Structure & Syllabus
Common Paper: Common Paper of Qualifying Language: This paper will be compulsory for all categories of teachers, in which it will be necessary for every candidate to score qualifying marks. This question paper of 100 marks will be divided into two parts. The first part will have English of 25 marks which will be compulsory for all. In this, 25 questions of one mark each will be asked. Candidates will have the freedom to choose any one language option out of Hindi, Urdu or Bangla for Part II. There will be 75 questions of one mark each and at least 30% marks will have to be scored in both the parts. However, scoring more marks than this will not form the basis of the merit list. Two hours will be given in this and there will be no negative marking.
Special Paper: Primary School (General Studies): There will be 120 questions in which one mark will be fixed for each question. In these, 80 questions will be based on factual knowledge, which will include Elementary Mathematics, General Science, Social Science, Indian National Movement, Geography and Environment, while 40 questions will be related to intelligence test and general awareness. Two hours will be given in this also and there will be negative marking.
Secondary School (Subject and General Studies)
There will be a combined question paper. There will be 120 questions, each carrying one mark. In these, 80 questions will be based on the subject chosen by the candidates, while 40 questions will be related to general studies. For this also two hours time will be given and there will be negative marking.
Higher Secondary School (Subject and General Studies)
There will be a combined question paper. There will be 120 questions in which one mark will be set for each. In this, 80 questions will be based on the subject chosen by the candidates, while 40 will be related to general studies. Two hours will be given in this also and there will be negative marking.
Appearing candidate will have to give undertaking
Appearing candidates will have to give an undertaking to appear in the teacher appointment examination that their eligibility related examination will be completed by the scheduled date. This opportunity will be given to all the candidates appearing in the desired educational qualification or eligibility test like B.Ed, D.El.Ed, CTET, BTET or STET, whose respective exams have been completed by the stipulated date. Such candidates will have to show their desired educational qualification or eligibility test certificates at the time of document verification after the declaration of result. Also, at that time, they will also have to present the admit card of the exam as proof of completion of this exam by the stipulated date.
Debar will be done on wrong claim
In case of false claim related to being an appearing candidate, not only the candidature of the candidate will be canceled but also he/she can be debarred from appearing in other examinations of the commission.
Know who will get how much salary
Salary has also been fixed in the advertisement for teacher recruitment issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission. According to the recruitment advertisement, the basic salary for teachers from one to five is Rs 25 thousand per month and other allowances. Similarly, a basic pay of Rs 31,000 and other allowances will be given to teachers of class nine to ten, and a basic pay scale of Rs 32,000 per month and allowances to teachers of class 11th and 12th. According to the rules, the permanent and new pension scheme will be applicable.
9th to 10th teacher ….most restoration in hindi
Maximum 5486 posts of Hindi will be appointed in ninth to tenth teacher recruitment. Apart from this, there are 5425 in English, 5425 in Science, 5425 in Mathematics, 5425 in Social Science, 2839 in Sanskrit, 2300 in Urdu, 200 in Arabic, 300 in Persian and 91 in Bengali, according to this the total number of posts is 32916.
plus two teacher …. most recovery in computer science
Maximum 8395 posts of Computer Science will be appointed in Plus Two teacher recruitment. Apart from this, 5870 posts will be appointed for History, 5354 for Political Science, 3022 for Physics, 3535 for English and 3221 for Hindi.
Other Plus Two Teacher Vacancies
Other Subject – Total Vacancies
Zoology -2683
Botany -2738
Chemistry – 4799
Mathematics – 2673
Economics – 997
Geography – 1033
Home Science – 1275
Music – 2043
Philosophy -170
Psychology – 2015
Sociology – 1434
Accountancy – 612
Business Studies – 1328
Entrepreneurship – 292
Sanskrit – 1289
Urdu – 1749
Primary Teacher : District Wise Vacancies
District – Vacancies
Araria – 1356
Arwal – 657
Aurangabad – 1982
Dandy – 1519
Begusarai – 2420
Bhagalpur – 1678
Bhojpur – 947
Buxar – 962
Darbhanga – 5463
East Champaran – 1650
Gaya – 3018
Gopalganj – 1042
Jamui – 989
Jehanabad – 379
Kaimur – 1331
Katihar – 1784
Khagaria – 2472
Kishanganj – 1009
Lakhisarai – 763
Madhepura – 3056
Madhubani – 751
Munger – 863
Muzaffarpur – 4261
Nalanda – 853
Nawada – 746
Patna – 1720
Purnia – 3547
Rohtas – 562
Saharsa – 1778
Samastipur – 7218
Saran – 1202
Sheikhpura – 1300
Shivhar – 262
Sitamarhi – 520
Siwan – 803
Supaul – 1764
Vaishali – 825
West Champaran – 3614
