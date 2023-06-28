Bumper yield of dates in Kajri due to research success

Jodhpur, 28 June (Hindustan Times). Continuous research work is being done by the scientists in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Central Arid Zone Research Institute (Kajri) to get maximum production in date palm. This year more than 100 kg of quality fruits are being obtained on each tree.

In the year 2015, 150 tissue culture plants of date palm variety ADP-1 developed by Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat were planted here. Fruits started coming in the third year of planting and by the fourth to fifth year, 60 to 80 kg of fruits were being obtained. In date palm, since male and female flowers come on different trees. Therefore, artificial fertilization is an essential activity, which is mandatory to be done every year. When flowering occurs in the month of February, pollination is done in female flowers by taking pollen from male plants. Pollen can be stored at a temperature of four degrees Celsius and can be used for pollination in the next year also.

Principal Scientist Dr. Akath Singh said that crop regulation and bunch management are very important for the production of quality fruits. Pollination should be done within 36 to 48 hours after flowering and the rest should be removed keeping only 12 to 15 bunches per tree for best quality.

Kazri Director Dr. O.P. Yadav told that date variety ADP-1 has been successful. It is a crop of arid and semi-arid climate. Its specialty is that the fruits ripen before the onset of rains. Their results have been consistently positive. Its quality is also better and sweeter than the normal date fruit. Its color is also very pleasant red sun. Making farmers aware for date palm cultivation. The climate of western Rajasthan is better for this cultivation. Farmers can earn good profits by cultivating it.

Feet in the water, head in the sun

Date is the fruit of Arab country. The feet of the date palm plant remain in the water and its head in the sun, which means it needs a lot of water along with the hot summer. A plant drinks 50 to 300 liters of water. This plant can live up to 80 years.

Nutrition in Dates:

Dates contain three thousand calories, energy per kilogram. Dates contain 44 percent sugar, 4.4 to 11.5 percent fiber, 15 types of minerals, oleic acid and seven types of vitamins. Dates are being sold in Kajri, common citizens can buy them.