German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock expressed the opinion that China should use its influence to achieve peace on the planet, including in Ukraine. The politician stated this on Saturday, February 18, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is obliged to use its influence to ensure world peace. So it’s good that China, like last year, has been clear about the risk of a nuclear threat. It’s good if he sees responsibility for peace on the planet,” the diplomat said.

Asked by reporters to comment on Beijing’s efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Burbock said that “there was a lot of discussion yesterday about what a just world means.” According to the Foreign Minister, a “just world” is based on the recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each country.

“A just peace provides that the one who violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty, namely Russia, must withdraw its troops from the country it occupies,” Burbock argued.

On February 17, China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, called on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and begin peace talks as soon as possible. According to him, the United States, the European Union and NATO should sit down at the negotiating table with Russia and discuss how to create a balanced, effective and durable security architecture.

On January 20, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Beijing would continue to work on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. According to Wang Wenbin, official representative of the department, Beijing has always actively insisted on resolving the situation in Ukraine through diplomacy.

At the end of last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China supports the position of Russia, which does not give up the possibility of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.