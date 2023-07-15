Burj Khalifa painted in India’s colors on Indian PM Modi’s visit to UAE

Dubai, 15 July (HS). Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) after completing his visit to France. Dubai’s famous tower Burj Khalifa was seen painted in the colors of India on Modi’s UAE visit. Not only the national flag of India was displayed on Burj Khalifa, a welcome message was also written for Prime Minister Modi by putting his picture.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has reached UAE on a one-day visit after concluding his two-day visit to France. The Prime Minister of India was received by Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport. Prime Minister Modi tweeted and thanked the Crown Prince for this welcome. He emphasized on further strengthening the relations between India and UAE. He hoped that after his visit, the depth of relations would increase.

On the other hand, there is enthusiasm about Prime Minister Modi’s visit in the United Arab Emirates. Burj Khalifa, the famous tower of Dubai around the world, was painted in the color of the Indian tricolor to welcome Modi. Along with displaying the colors of the Indian National Flag, the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also displayed on Burj Khalifa with twinkling lights. Along with this, Prime Minister Modi’s picture was also displayed with lights. Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcome) was written using light beams to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.