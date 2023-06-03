Bus carrying passengers injured in Balasore accident collides with pickup van in Medinipur

Odisha Train Accident: Injured passengers from Balasore in Odisha are being rescued and taken for treatment. People started considering themselves lucky after being able to save themselves from such a gruesome train accident. But the time is not yet completely averted. A bus carrying the injured for treatment met with an accident in Medinipur, Bengal on Saturday. The bus was carrying passengers who were injured in the accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2.

Traffic jam on the National Highway in Medinipur, minor injuries to the injured

After the accident, there was a traffic jam on the National Highway in Medinipur. The bus had a head-on collision with a pickup van in the area. Injured passengers are being sent to different districts of Bengal for treatment. There is a possibility of minor injuries to many people in the bus. Police has started evacuating the injured and they are being sent to various medical centers in West Bengal.

Many people died and hundreds of people are said to be injured in the train accident that took place on Friday in Balasore, Odisha. The incident was so gruesome that the rescue operation is still going on and the injured are being taken to the hospital and being treated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reached Balasore to take stock of the situation and also met the injured. The Army was also roped in to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), several fire units and ambulances in the rescue operation.