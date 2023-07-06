Bus falls into ditch in Mexico, 29 killed, 19 injured, 10 of them serious

Mexico City, 06 July. 29 people were killed and 19 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ditch in Mexico. The bus was traveling from Mexico City to the city of Yosundua in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. Oaxaca’s Interior Minister Jesus Romero said a newborn, 13 men and 13 women died on the spot in Wednesday’s accident. 21 injured were taken to the hospital. There two injured died during treatment. The remaining 19 injured are undergoing treatment. The condition of 10 of these is critical.

According to Interior Minister Jesus Romero, the accident, which happened at around 6:30 a.m. local time, is believed to have caused the bus to fall into a ditch after the driver suddenly lost control. The accident happened in the city of Magdalena Peñasco. The governor of Oaxaca, Salomon, expressed grief over the accident. He has ordered the administration to help the affected people.