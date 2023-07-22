Bus falls into pond in Bangladesh, 17 killed

Dhaka, 22 July (Hindustan). At least 17 people lost their lives when a passenger bus overturned in a pond in Bangladesh’s Jhalakathi district. 35 others were injured in the accident. The injured have been taken to Jhalakathi District Hospital. The accident took place at around 9:55 am today while giving side to an auto rickshaw on the Jhalakathi-Pirojpur Regional Road.

Jhalakathi Sadar police station in-charge Nasir Uddin said that the bus was going to Barishal from Bhandaria sub-district of Pirojpur. While giving side to an auto rickshaw, the bus fell into the pond near the local union council office as the driver lost control. According to the local people, this bus with a capacity of 35-40 passengers belongs to ‘Bashar Smriti Transport’. About 60-70 passengers were seated in it.

Jhalakathi Sadar police station in-charge Nasir Uddin said that at present five dead have been identified. These are Sumaiya (5), Samad Mollah (60), Tariq (55), Shaheen Mollah (33) and Abdullah (7). The dead include 10 women and seven minors.