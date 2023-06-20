Bus full of employees of Yamaha Company overturned in Noida, many seriously injured in the accident

Noida : A bus full of employees of two-wheeler maker Yamaha India has overturned on Surajpur Bhangel Marg in Greater Noida. Many employees aboard the bus were seriously injured. The bus overturned uncontrollably after colliding with a tree at high speed. Immediately after the accident, a crowd gathered on the spot. People have pulled out the employees trapped in the bus by breaking the glass panes of the bus. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and after calling an ambulance, the injured employees were admitted to the nearby hospital.

Only 6 people in the bus have minor injuries – Policemen

Policeman Kuleshara present on the spot told that Yamaha company was going from Surajpur to Faridabad on Hindon bridge. The bus lost control and overturned after colliding with a tree. There were 28 people in the bus. The policeman further said that all the passengers are safe, only 6 people have suffered minor injuries, who have been sent to the hospital for first aid. Also, he told that no one was seriously injured. After the accident, the bus is being removed by sending a crane. Along with this, traffic is also being made normal. Company officials and policemen are also on the spot.

