Bus full of passengers going from Bagaha to Bettiah overturned, condition of three out of 12 injured is worrisome

Garden. In Bihar’s West Champaran district, a bus full of passengers went uncontrolled and overturned. It is said that 12 people were injured in this accident that happened on Thursday. The condition of three passengers among the injured is very serious. It is being told that more than 35 people were traveling in the bus. The bus was going from Bagaha to Bettiah. The Valmiki bus filled with passengers suddenly went out of control near Pipariya and overturned. City Police Station President Anil Kumar Sinha told that the condition of all the passengers is fine. 3 people are more injured. Whose treatment is going on. The main strip of the bus broke down near Pipariya. Due to which the bus overturned uncontrollably. The bus was going from Bagaha to Bettiah.

three in critical condition

Local people told the media that after the bus overturned, there was chaos on the spot. However, immediately after the incident, the local people informed 112 about it. After this the police reached the spot. The police of Nagar police station rescued everyone and sent them to the sub-divisional hospital Bagaha. It is being told that the main strip of the bus got broken near Pipariya. Due to this the bus overturned uncontrollably. In this incident, about a dozen people aboard the bus were injured. In which except 3, the rest have suffered partial injuries.

ongoing treatment of the injured

City Police Station President Anil Kumar Sinha told that the condition of all the passengers is fine. Three people have been injured in this incident. Whose treatment is going on. Dharohar Devi, wife of Ayodhya Sah, resident of Chautarwa police station, Manati Devi, resident of Lagunha Bengali Tola and Munni Lal Sah of Mankarva village of Motihari district have suffered more injuries. Dr. KBN Singh, Medical Officer in-charge of Sub-Divisional Hospital said that the condition of all the injured is normal and their treatment is going on.