Bus going from Delhi to Bengal met with an accident in Bihar’s Purnia, driver died

Purnia. A bus going from Delhi to Bengal via UP met with an accident in Purnia, Bihar on Tuesday morning. This accident happened on NH-57. The bus lost control and collided with a truck going on the other line. In this accident, the driver of the bus died on the spot, while dozens of passengers were injured. Of these, the condition of five to six passengers is said to be serious.

The incident happened at around 3 in the morning

A local person told that the incident took place around 3 am. When they came to know after the accident, they reached there. The driver of the bus had died. The local people started rescuing the injured. Police was also informed. Police also reached the spot and all the injured were admitted to the local hospital for treatment. From here some were sent to Purnia for higher centres. The condition of five to six of the injured is critical. It is being said that the number of deaths may increase. The body of the bus driver has been kept in Purnia Sadar Hospital.

The incident took place in the Kasba police station area. After the incident, there was chaos at Navodaya Chowk. There was a cry among the injured. The driver of the truck got stuck in the vehicle after the incident. He is also badly injured. The people gathered on the spot pulled him out and then sent him to the hospital. NHAI ambulance also reached the spot. Some passengers on the bus said that the driver dozed off and the bus lost control and collided with a truck going from the other lane. Some people are talking about tire burst. However, after investigation it will be clear how the incident took place.