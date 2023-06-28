Bus terminal will be constructed in Bairia of Muzaffarpur, passengers will get modern facilities

After waiting for a long time in Muzaffarpur, again the hope of re-construction of Bairia Bus Terminal has arisen. Budco has invited tender for this from Smart City Project. The work order will be issued after the finalization of the tender process in the last week of July. Budco has modified the error in DPR before taking out the tender. Earlier it was to be constructed at a cost of 129.85 crores. But, in the tender that has been floated this time, the cost of the project is 139.84 crores. With the increase in the cost of the project, the DPR has been revised at several levels. The number of pews and toilets has been increased on the ground floor. Separate points have been made for city buses and long distance buses. So that there is no chaos due to excessive crowd of passengers. Municipal commissioner Naveen Kumar told that the money will be spent from the smart city project. The terminal will be constructed under the supervision of Budco Engineers.

Stand will be separate for city bus, number of exit doors increased

In view of some problems faced in Patna bus terminal, the design of the bus terminal here has also been changed. There will be separate gates for entry and exit of city buses. Earlier there was only one door for the entry and exit of passengers. Now there will be different gates. Fire fighting systems will also be installed. There was no provision for this in the earlier DPR. From the point of view of security, this has been arranged in the new DPR. When the tender was cancelled, other officials including the MD of Smart City along with the DPR making agency inspected the bus terminal built in Patna.

Urinal and drinking points will be increased

After the investigation of Patna Bus Terminal, urinals and water points have also been increased in the DPR of Bairia Bus Terminal of Muzaffarpur. Like the railway junction, passengers will get urinals and water points at the bus terminal. There will also be facility of market complex in the premises. Various types of products will be available in the complex. There will also be vehicle parking here.

