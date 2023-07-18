Business News: The central government will give big relief to the middle class, after softening in oil, ‘Bharat Dal’ will be served in the plate

business news: Before the start of the festive season, along with mustard and soybean oil oilseeds, there is a slight improvement in crude palm oil (CPO) and palmolein oil. Whereas, the prices of groundnut oil as well as cottonseed oil are at the previous level. Cheap imported edible oils gave a deep blow to the country’s oilseeds industry. It is understood that its effect is expected to remain in the Indian market for a long time. Meanwhile, there is big and good news for Indian consumers. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal (Piyush Goyal) to make pulses available to the people at affordable rates through ‘Bharat Dal’ (Bharat Dal) Brand sales were launched. The per kg price of this pulse is 60 rupees with the subsidy of the central government.

Will be sold through Nafed

Cheap pulses will be sold by the central government through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED). Apart from this, it will also be available at NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Safal’s retail stores of Mother Dairy. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Bharat Dal has started selling subsidized chana dal at the rate of Rs 60 per kg for one kg pack and Rs 55 per kg for 30 kg pack under the brand name Bharat Dal. Milling and packaging of Chana Dal is being done by Nafed. It will be sold through its retail outlets in Delhi and sales centers of NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and Safal. Let us tell you that gram is the most produced pulse in India and it is consumed in many forms all over India. Chana has many nutritional health benefits. It is rich in fiber, iron, potassium, vitamin B, selenium beta carotene and choline which is essential for the human body to control anemia, blood sugar, bone health etc and even mental health.

The area under cotton cultivation decreased

The Coimbatore-based Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has also demanded capping of import duty on imported cotton. It is being told that the area under cotton cultivation has decreased in the Kharif season. Apart from this, the area under soybean and sunflower cultivation has also decreased. Marginal decline in Malaysia and Chicago Exchange. Sources said that a similar experience has been seen earlier in the case of sunflower and due to uncertain market, the area under sunflower which used to be almost 100 per cent in 1997-98 has come down to just three per cent in the current kharif season.

Prices of oil-oilseeds: (Rate from Delhi market)

Mustard oilseed – Rs 5,400-5,450 (42 percent condition rate) per quintal

Groundnut – Rs 7,075-7,125 per quintal

Groundnut oil mill delivery (Gujarat) – Rs 17,380 per quintal

Groundnut refined oil Rs 2,510-2,785 per tin

Mustard oil Dadri – Rs 10,500 per quintal

Mustard Pakki Ghani – Rs 1,750 -1,830 per tin

Mustard raw Ghani – Rs 1,750 -1,860 per tin

Sesame oil mill delivery – Rs 18,900-21,000 per quintal

Soybean oil mill delivery Delhi – Rs 10,100 per quintal

Soybean Mill Delivery Indore – Rs 10,000 per quintal

Soybean Oil Digum, Kandla – Rs 8,350 per quintal

CPO X-Kandla – Rs 8,120 per quintal

Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) – Rs 9,100 per quintal

Palmolein RBD, Delhi – Rs 9,500 per quintal

Palmolin X- Kandla – Rs 8,550 (without GST) per quintal

Soybean seed – Rs 4,960-5,055 per quintal

Soybean loose – Rs 4,725-4,820 per quintal

Maize Khal (Sariska) – Rs 4,015 per quintal