Business of lust is going on in the name of love, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said this on love jihad

RSS leader Indresh Kumar spoke to the media on the concluding day of the ‘practice class’ or brainstorming session of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch organized in Bhopal and expressed his opinion on Love Jihad. On Love Jihad, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said whether it is love or cheating to love a partner by cheating? Today the business of lust is going on in the name of love. Love is being tarnished. India was, is and will remain the land of love. Murder and conversion are happening in the name of love and people have called it love jihad. We condemn fraud and violence in the name of love.

Here, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has taken a pledge that its members will donate and serve cows on Eid-ul-Zuha. RSS leader Indresh Kumar said in Bhopal that the members of the Manch have also taken a pledge to participate in Yoga Day programmes. Kumar said that the roots and DNA of all Indians are the same. He said that the people of the country dream in Hindustani and not in foreign languages.

Confusion about Eid ul Zuha

There is confusion among people regarding Eid ul Zuha, which some people call Bakra Eid. Some people understand the meaning of ‘goat’ as goat, but in the Arabic world goat is called cow. The forum has approved a resolution that its members will serve and donate cows and will not sacrifice them. The platform will appeal not to sacrifice cows.

Yoga has nothing to do with religion or caste

The RSS leader said the 2,500 units of the Manch would celebrate Yoga Day as yoga is a way of healing the body, mind and soul and has nothing to do with religion or caste. He said that the members of the Manch have also resolved to celebrate Rakshabandhan, which is a festival of manners. He claimed that Raksha Bandhan is a festival of respect and protection of women and a large number of Muslim women celebrate it. To make the world riot-free, to remove discrimination on the basis of religion and caste, the platform will organize large public events at 100 places on Raksha Bandhan.

Public relations campaign will be run across the country this year

RSS leader Kumar said that this year a public relations campaign will be launched across the country from August 20 to September 30, during which the members of the Manch will reach out to 15 lakh families with a resolve to free the country from strife, discrimination and pollution and spread brotherhood. . He said that more than 100 new workers of the Manch have been given responsibility at the national, regional and state levels to organize the upcoming programs.

