Businessman Vishnu Aggarwal will appear before ED in case of sale and purchase of land, was raided on November 4

The ED had sent summons to businessman Vishnu Aggarwal to appear on June 21 in connection with the purchase and sale of land by forging documents. He has to appear for questioning at ED’s Ranchi regional office on June 21 at 10:30 am. The ED had raided the locations of Vishnu Aggarwal and others on November 4, 2022, in connection with the purchase and sale of land by forgery in documents.

The ED has found in the investigation that Bharat Prasad was made the paper owner by tampering with the original document of the land located on Cheshire Home Road, by forging documents. After this the land was sold to Puneet Bhargava, a close aide of power broker Prem Prakash, for just Rs 1.78 crore. Vishnu Agarwal bought this land from Punit for Rs 1.80 crore. Out of Rs 1.80 crore received from Vishnu Aggarwal, Rs 1.50 crore was transferred to Prem Prakash’s account.

In the Rajeev Arun Ekka case, the commission sought evidence from the people



The Judicial Inquiry Commission constituted to investigate the viral video of former Principal Secretary to CM, Rajeev Arun Ekka, has extended the deadline for inviting evidence till July 5. Earlier, the commission had given time till June 15. However, during this time people did not approach the commission with proof as expected. The commission has told the term extension as the last chance. It has been said that any kind of evidence related to the viral video related to execution of official files of Rajeev Arun Ekka by sitting outside the office at one’s private place can be given in the office of the Commission located at Utpad Bhavan, Kanke Road.