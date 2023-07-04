Buxar: Two youths clashed during a liquor party, fierce firing, one injured, two rifles and 16 cartridges recovered

Buxar: Fierce firing took place on Monday night in Vanaspati Nagar of Nagar police station area after a dispute between cock and liquor party. During this one person got injured. After the firing, there was chaos there. People admitted the youth injured in the firing to Sadar Hospital, where after first treatment he was sent home for rest.

party going on at the residence of the shooter

It is being told that the bullet had gone out touching the back of the youth injured in the firing. The youth injured in the firing was identified as Vishal Kumar of Mallah Toli of the city. It is being told that a cock and liquor party was going on at Shashi Pandey’s residence in Vanaspati Nagar of the city. At the same time Shashi Pandey had a dispute with a young man named Hero Jackson. The dispute increased so much that it was said to see from both the sides. At the same time, Hero Jackson called four to five youths from his locality on the spot. That’s why Shashi Pandey, who was intoxicated with alcohol, started firing with his licensed rifle.

shot in the back while fleeing

After the firing, there was a stampede on the spot. At the same time, a young man named Vishal got shot in the back while running away. The people present informed the police about the matter. Taking quick action, the police reached the spot and arrested six persons from the spot. The three arrested persons were found intoxicated. While raiding, the police recovered two licensed rifles and 16 live cartridges from the spot. The arrested accused were identified as Shashi Pandey, Hero Jackson, Munna Kumar and three other youths.

Six arrested with two rifles and 16 cartridges

SP Manish Kumar told that late on Monday night the police got information that there was firing in Vanaspati Nagar in which a youth was injured. Police reached the spot and arrested six accused with two rifles and 16 cartridges. Arrested Har Shashi Pandey has gone to jail in the past in the firing case. He told that the seized rifle has been sent to the police department for cancellation of its license.

