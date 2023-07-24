Buy iPhone 14 worth 70 thousand for 25 thousand, tremendous offer is available here

Apple iPhone discount offers

Apple iPhone 14 Discount Offer: If you are planning to buy Apple’s latest iPhone but are concerned about the budget, then we are going to tell you about an offer that will make your heart happy. You have a great chance to buy Apple iPhone 14.

You can buy iPhone 14 within 25 thousand rupees. Apple iPhone 14 has its own craze among premium smartphones worldwide. We tell you about the offer to buy Apple iPhone 14 at the lowest price.

Along with the bank offer on the purchase of Apple iPhone 14, there are also a number of great discount offers. By taking advantage of these, you can buy iPhone 14 (apple iphone at cheap rate) cheaply.

The price of 128 GB variant of Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 79,990. It can be bought on Flipkart for just Rs 69,999 with 12 percent discount offer. There is an exchange offer of Rs 38,600 on the purchase of this phone. Along with this, an additional exchange offer of Rs. 3000 is also going on.

At the same time, a discount of Rs 4000 is also being given on purchasing from HDFC Bank card. If seen in this way, the price of the phone remains Rs 24,399. The phone can be bought in the monthly EMI option of Rs 3,428. 1 year warranty on phone purchase and 6 months warranty on in-the-box accessories.

Talking about the features of the Apple iPhone 14 smartphone, a 6.1-inch display has been given in it. Its screen resolution is 2532 x1170 pixels. Super Retina XDR display has been given in this phone. The peak brightness of this phone is 1200 nits. iOS 16 operating system support has been provided in this phone. This phone comes with A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 14 comes equipped with 12MP dual camera setup. At the same time, a 12MP selfie camera has also been given in its front. The weight of the phone is 172 grams. Talking about the dimensions of this phone, its length – 146.70, width – 71.50, and thickness – 7.80 mm.