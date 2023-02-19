By April, Kyiv will be able to receive only 50 tanks – News

February 19, 2023, 14:38 – BLiTZ – News

According to the British edition of The Times, Ukraine is likely to receive only 50 tanks from the West by April, less than a quarter of the total amount promised.

The total number of pieces of heavy equipment that Kyiv expects from Western countries is about 320. However, experts suggest that only 50 military vehicles may appear in the war zone, and this has various reasons.

The publication believes that such a number of tanks will not be able to have a big impact on the current situation on the battlefield.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that Ukraine would receive 80 Leopard 2 tanks by the end of March this year, but stressed that it would not be easy.

The German government approved the delivery of military vehicles to Ukraine only at the end of January.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.