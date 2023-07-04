By becoming Chandu Champion, Karthik Aryan will once again rock the theaters, the film will be released on this day

With plans to bring a big canvas film to the audiences, three powerhouses of the industry- producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan and superstar Kartik Aaryan have joined hands. The trio has planned to celebrate the festival with an entertaining film ‘Chandu Champion’ on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha in June 2024. The story of this film is based on an extraordinary real life story of not giving up.

Last year, after the stupendous success of his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan confirmed that he will star in the film directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Karthik has announced the title and release date of the film. Karthik announced the release date of his new film Chandu Champion on Instagram. The sports drama film is expected to release in June 2024 on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha.

what is the story of the film

The story of Chandu Champion is an extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson, which depicts his never-give-up spirit. With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real life story in which he will play the lead Chandu. As this mega project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again, the film will also mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Kabir. The audience was excited about the film from the time it was announced.

The story of Satyaprem earned a bang

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan recently enthralled the audience with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which is recently on its successful journey and is going strong at the box office. Due to its songs, love story and the attraction of Karthik Aryan’s lover-boy, it is being discussed tremendously.