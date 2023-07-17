By becoming the PA of CM Hemant Soren’s secretary, he used to bully the officials, this is how Ranchi police got caught

The Lalpur police has arrested a youth named Ravi Verma, who had become the PA of CM Hemant Soren and Urban Development Secretary Vinay Choubey and used to bully the officers. He is accused of calling and threatening many police officers and SPs of Ranchi, Lohardaga, Dumka. Ravi Sharma is basically a resident of Lohardaga. Presently he is studying near Tagore Hill of Ranchi.

He has studied till intermediate. By posing as Vinay Choubey’s PA, he was threatening several officers including SSP Kishore Kaushal, City SP Shubhanshu Jain, SDO Deepak Dubey, Lohardaga SP, Dumka DC. He has also cheated lakhs of rupees from many people in the name of providing jobs. He has accepted the point of cheating of four lakh rupees in the name of getting a job.

He was calling Lalpur police station in-charge Mamta Kumari and asking her to do some work. When the station in-charge asked him some questions, he said that if he spoke more, he would do the show cause. Mamta Kumari got suspicious from the tone of Ravi Verma’s conversation. When they gathered information about him, that person turned out to be fake. After that the station in-charge reached his house on the basis of mobile location and arrested him.