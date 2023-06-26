By December in Bihar, more than 2 crore people will get Ayushman card, know what is the government’s preparation

The way for free treatment is being cleared for about four crore 77 lakh poor patients of Bihar. In order to provide free cashless facility up to five lakh per family annually, a pilot project has been run by Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti to verify e-KYC in Bhojpur district. Seeing the success of this project, it will be implemented soon in all other districts of the state. The effort of the committee is to verify the e-KYC of more than two crore beneficiaries and make Ayushman Bharat cards available to them by December. Help of Jeevika group is being taken in identification of beneficiaries and verification of their e-KYC. Due to non-verification of e-KYC, till now the beneficiaries are deprived of this facility.

Verification of e-KYC being done through Jeevika

According to the official sources of Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti, e-KYC verification of data is being done by the front line worker of Jeevika to connect the beneficiaries with Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Bhojpur district. E-KYC was verified by matching the data provided by the Government of India with Aadhaar by the members of Jeevika group spread in every village. Along with this, the PVC card of the verified e-KYC beneficiaries will now be ready. To verify e-KYC, Government of India will provide Rs.5 per e-KYC to Jeevika’s frontline worker and Rs.3 per card will be made available for distribution of PVC card to the beneficiary.

Whose application was rejected, can apply again

A total of 71 thousand 779 beneficiaries’ applications were received for e-KYC in Bhojpur district from June 1 to June 25. In this, KYC of 40129 beneficiaries was approved by Jeevika. The application of 20322 beneficiaries was rejected due to non-matching of data with Aadhaar. Remaining about 11 thousand applications are pending, which are being processed. Official sources say that the beneficiary whose application has been rejected, applies again after making correct amendments in his Aadhaar card, then it will be considered. Now this pilot project will be implemented in all the districts of the state.

