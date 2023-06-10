By doing research with clinical evidence, we will make homeopathy the number one medical system in the world --Dr. Bhaskar Sharma

Diseases can be eradicated from the root with homeopathy. For successful treatment of chronic disease, all the reports from the first day of treatment till the completion of treatment along with the details of patient’s present history symptoms, record of treatment as well as from treatment Compulsorily include the test reports from the previous test reports to disease-free, because these reports are the evidence that scientifically confirms the success of the treatment done by you. These important things Sharma Homeopathic Hospital & Research Dr. Bhaskar Sharma, Chief Consultant, Center Itwa Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, gave his address at the International Conference Health Care Summit and Award Ceremony organized by International Human Rights and Justice Federation Maharashtra on May 28 at Sangli.

In the health care summit, doctors from all over the country gave their presentation on the treatment of various diseases. Dr. Bhaskar Sharma of Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh said that to prove the power of homeopathy on the scientific test, the patient’s documents are proof. have to be kept as Dr. Bhaskar Sharma also said that only the statement of the patient cannot be considered as evidence from the scientific point of view. Be aware that the journey of Dr. Bhaskar Sharma’s research work started during his homeopathy education. Till now, by doing experimental research in different types of diseases, Dr. Bhaskar Sharma has got his work done not only in the country but also in foreign countries.

Giving an example, he said that many patients came to him complaining of kidney stones, I got his ultrasound done and it was confirmed that he had stones, his treatment was started. Showing a stone, said that it came out in the urine. I told him to get an ultrasound done, then the patient said that I am comfortable now, I am saying then what is the need of it, on this I asked the patient to get the ultrasound done, giving the fee for the ultrasound test, he got the test done. So it was seen in the ultrasound report that there was no stone, this is a scientific proof that the stone which was visible in the ultrasound report before the treatment is no more.

Dr. Bhaskar Sharma said that after doing this kind of documentation, apply for getting them published in a reputed journal, its advantage will be that your work will be recognized at the national and international level, as well as this process of publishing in the journal For this, the documents of your claim will be tested by other experts on various types of criteria, after which that document of your achievements would have become pure like 24 carat gold. In the end, Dr. Sharma also said that my research paper has been published in International and National Research General PubMed, Scopus, Peer Reviewed Research Journal and more than a hundred research papers have been published.