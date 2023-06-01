By taking out a procession in support of women wrestlers, trade unions put pressure on the arrest of MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

Bareilly : Trade Unions Federation took out a procession in support of women wrestlers on Thursday in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. To give justice to the wrestlers, and demanded the arrest of the accused MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Along with this, expressed anger over the murder of a minor girl student of Delhi. Sent a memorandum addressed to the President. As part of the countrywide movement of central labor organizations, the Trade Unions Federation in Bareilly on Thursday lodged a protest against the delay in getting justice to women wrestlers. They raised slogans against accused MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Trade union officials said that wrestlers are the pride of the country. They have given medals to the country, but this kind of treatment with them is not right. Organizations also got involved.

Memorandum submitted to the President to the DM

A memorandum was sent to the President through DM Bareilly. It demanded immediate action on the FIR lodged through the Supreme Court. Everyone said that the main accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be immediately arrested and punished severely. Demanded action against the murder of a girl student in an educational institution in Ayodhya. Expressed displeasure over the murder of a minor girl student by stabbing her in public in Delhi. Talked about giving severe punishment to the killer. Trend Union Federation organized ACM First at the Collectorate Gate Gave memorandum of Deputy General Secretary Mukesh Saxena read out the memorandum. He demanded to get rid of the anarchy prevailing in the country.

These were included in the memorandum

General Secretary Sanjeev Mehrotra conducted the demonstration of Trend Unions Federation. In this, all the organizations associated with Trade Union Federation participated. Along with this Anchal Aheri, Amit Singh, Jitendra Mishra, Geeta Shant, TD Bhaskar, Satish Kumar, Dhyan Chand Maurya, Kailash, Himanshu, Indrajit, Babu Ram,, Mohit Deval, Rajesh Tiwari, Sarvesh Maurya, CP Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh etc. kept their views.

Report: Muhammad Sajid