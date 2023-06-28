Cabinet approves PM Pranam Scheme, know how it will prove to be a ‘game changer’ for farmers?

of Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM-Pranam Scheme The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday. PM-Pranaam i.e. Prime Minister’s Scheme for Promotion of Alternative Nutrients for Agricultural Management was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget of 2023-24. Under this scheme, the government will give incentives to all the states on less use of chemical fertilizers.

What is PM Pranam Yojana?

The objective of the scheme is to encourage the States and Union Territories to use alternative fertilizers and promote balanced use of chemical fertilizers. The idea of ​​PM PRANAM scheme was proposed during the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign which took place in September, 2022. With the launch of the new scheme, the government aims to reduce the subsidy burden on chemical fertilizers.

Benefits of PM Pranam Yojana?

To promote the adoption of alternative fertilizers and reduce the use of conventional fertilizers, about 50 percent of the subsidy savings will be allocated to the state as a grant, which represents the highest amount of money saved. Sources quoted by IANS said that under this initiative, 70 per cent of the funds given will be directed towards creation of assets linked to technological integration of alternative fertilizers and setting up of alternative fertilizer production units at village, block and district levels. The remaining 30 percent will be used for incentives and recognition.

Purpose of PM Pranam Yojana?

The decision aims to encourage states to implement measures that enhance sustainable use of fertilizers while promoting advances in agricultural technology. By reducing conventional fertilizer dependency and encouraging the adoption of alternative fertilizers, the government aims to promote eco-friendly agricultural practices and ensure the long-term health of the agricultural ecosystem. This initiative represents a significant step towards promoting eco-friendly agricultural techniques and conservation of natural resources. The government’s commitment to technological advancement and supporting sustainable farming practices reflects PM Modi’s dedication to ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for the agriculture sector.