cabinet bihar approved irregular deposit scheme ban rules 2023 axs

Now the state level selection committee will select government lawyers working in different level courts. This committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Advocate General. In this, Law Secretary, Special Secretary of Law Department or Joint Secretary will be members. This committee will select PP, GP, APP, AGP, Additional Advocate General for High Court, Government Advocate, Pleader, Standing Counsel, Public Prosecutor and Additional Advocate General and Standing Counsel for Supreme Court at district level. The cabinet has approved the Bihar Law Officer (Commitment) Rules 2023 for this. In the new rules, a provision has also been made regarding whether government lawyers will do private practice or not.