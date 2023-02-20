Cabinet may revise subsidies for regional air travel

In 2022, Russian airlines carried 2.7 million passengers on regional flights across Russia, subsidized by government decree No. 1242. This was reported to Izvestia on February 21 by a source familiar with the official statistics of the Federal Air Transport Agency. This is 4% less than the airlines carried under this program in 2021 (2.85 million passengers).

At the same time, according to the interlocutor, 7.8 billion rubles of state support were spent on these flights last year, and 7.1 billion rubles in 2021. The subsidy under Decree No. 1242 is given priority to carriers with Superjet in the fleet, but in 2022 these aircraft were reoriented to international flights due to sanctions.

According to an Izvestia source close to the Cabinet of Ministers, the State Council Commission on Transport, chaired by the head of Buryatia Alexei Tsydenov, at a meeting in October last year, already discussed the problem of a program to support regional transportation in the face of increasing budget constraints.

The government was then recommended to instruct the relevant ministries to develop criteria for assessing the effectiveness of state support in this area, follows from the text of the minutes of the meeting (Izvestia has it). And the Ministry of Economic Development, together with the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency, must assess the impact of this support on the economy of the Russian Federation and regions before the beginning of March, follows from the document.

In addition, the government will work out the indexation of the maximum level of the subsidy and the list of “particularly socially significant regional routes up to 3 thousand km” for inclusion in this program, also follows from the text of the protocol.

The press services of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Economic Development did not respond to requests. The press service of the government confirmed to Izvestia that interested federal executive authorities were instructed to work through these issues.

