Cabinet: The Union Cabinet approved the PM Pranam scheme

New Delhi, 28 June (Hindustan Times). The PM Pranam scheme was approved in the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday. The objective of PM PRANAM scheme is to reduce the subsidy burden on chemical fertilizers as well as to increase the use of alternative fertilizers. With this, the central government will spend Rs 3 lakh 70 thousand crore for the welfare of farmers in the next three years.

Giving information about the decision of the cabinet, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that those states which reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, those states will be given assistance from the central government, that is, 50 percent of the grants will be given to those states which will reduce the subsidy in chemical fertilizers. But they will be returned. Along with this, organic farming and alternative farming will be promoted under this scheme.

He informed that the use of nano urea and sulfur coated urea will also be promoted under the plan made with the aim of saving the earth from chemicals. Along with this, marketing of organic farming products will also be promoted so that the income of the farmers can increase.