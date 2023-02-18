Calculations of the MLRS “Tornado-G” hit the command posts and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the combat work of the Tornado-G multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS) of the Southern Military District (SMD) during a special military operation.

As noted in the military department, 122-mm rockets hit command posts and areas of concentration of manpower, artillery and mortar batteries, as well as columns of enemy equipment. In addition, artillerymen provide fire support to motorized rifle units.

“It takes us up to about two minutes (to get. – Ed.) The coordinates of the target and aim. Lightly armored target: pickup trucks, armored personnel carriers. They worked on tanks, infantry,” said the commander of the combat vehicle with the call sign “First”.

Target reconnaissance and fire adjustment is carried out using unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) complexes.

Having completed a volley, the MLRS crews covertly change their position, reload and strike again, the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, on February 4, the Ministry of Defense showed footage of the combat work of the Tornado-S MLRS on the accumulation of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). The crews struck at military facilities where military equipment, weapons and ammunition of the enemy were concentrated.

On January 30, Izvestia war correspondent Roman Polshakov showed the work of Hyacinth and Tornado in the Zaporozhye direction.

Prior to that, on January 23, crews of Tornado-G rocket launchers of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed military equipment and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense noted that the accuracy of the MLRS operation is ensured by constant adjustment with the help of unmanned aircraft and advanced artillery reconnaissance units.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

