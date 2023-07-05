Calcutta High Court dismisses Adhir’s plea for holding panchayat elections in multiple phases

The Calcutta High Court has rejected the petition filed by State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary for holding the panchayat elections in several phases in West Bengal. A division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice TS Sivaganam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya dismissed Adhir’s plea on Wednesday. According to the order of the court, on 8th July i.e. on Saturday, panchayat elections will be held in the entire state in one phase only.

Sufficient central force is available with the State Election Commission

Commenting on the demand for holding the panchayat elections in several phases, the court said that the Election Commission is getting enough central forces to conduct the elections in an orderly manner. In such a situation, there is no need to increase the number of votes. Significantly, on Monday, Adhir filed a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court and requested to conduct the panchayat elections in several phases. In the High Court, his lawyer gave many reasons why it is necessary to conduct polling in several phases. Although expressing disagreement on the words of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary’s lawyer, the court has directed to hold the panchayat elections on July 8 itself.

Sayoni Ghosh reached Burdwan to campaign for panchayat elections in place of ED office, informed ED by sending a letter

So far 16 people have died in the panchayat elections

Adhir’s lawyer Mrityunjay Chattopadhyay told the High Court that 16 people have died so far in connection with the Panchayat elections. Riots keep happening every day. Bullets are going on. There is not enough central force. Due to the holding of panchayat elections, the number of deaths is expected to increase. Although the court says that there is enough central force for the election, in such a situation the election will be conducted in a single phase.

Panchayat elections: This time there will be a close fight on many seats of Kankasa Gram Panchayat, voter dissatisfaction