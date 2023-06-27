Calcutta High Court quashes order for CBI probe into tampering of nomination papers, allows police to investigate

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered a single-bench probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations of tampering and misrepresentation of information in the nomination papers of two candidates for the panchayat elections in West Bengal’s Howrah district. canceled the instruction. The court, however, directed the West Bengal Police to investigate the matter under the supervision of a one-member commission headed by Justice (retd) Debiprasad Dey.

The order of the division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apoorva Sinha Ray came on the appeal of the state government, in which it challenged the single bench direction of CBI investigation. The bench directed the police to file the probe report after three weeks before the single judge before whom the petition was initially filed. However, panchayat elections are to be held in West Bengal on July 8.

The court said, in our opinion, this is not a case in which CBI inquiry is demanded. However, the allegations pertain to the violation of the constitutional right of the petitioners, hence some investigation is necessary. Expressing confidence in the state police, the bench said that justice should not only be done, but should also be seen to be done. The bench said that therefore, to remove any public perception or apprehension of the petitioners, the court has requested Justice (Retd) Dey to monitor the investigation.

Justice Amrita Sinha had on June 21 directed the CBI to investigate the allegations by July 5 and file a report before the court on July 7. On the state’s appeal, the division bench had on June 23 stayed the CBI probe till Monday. Two petitioners, Kashmera Begum and Anjuna Bibi, alleged against the concerned Returning Officer that the documents submitted by them while filing nomination papers were tampered with.

