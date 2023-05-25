Called from Begusarai to Patna in the name of job and kidnapped, know how the 6 lakh ransom demander was arrested

Begusarai. Begusarai police not only recovered a youth kidnapped for ransom within 24 hours of the kidnapping, but also arrested three kidnappers involved in the kidnapping. On May 22, Arvind Kumar Yadav, a resident of Dihi village of Chaurahi police station area, was called to Patna in the name of getting a job and was abducted from there. After kidnapping, the kidnappers demanded Rs 6 lakh as ransom from his wife. Not only this, the kidnappers had also sent the video of the beating of the kidnapped to his wife.

Police became active after getting information about kidnapping

After getting the information about the kidnapping and seeing the video of the beating, the family members were so shocked that without thinking, they even transferred 50 thousand rupees to the kidnappers’ account. Meanwhile, the relatives informed the police about the incident. As soon as the information about the kidnapping was received, the police took quick action and formed a team. Under the leadership of Manjhol DSP, the team raided from Patna to Aurangabad and not only recovered Arvind from Aurangabad district, but also arrested all the kidnappers involved in the incident. The police recovered the kidnapped Arvind Kumar from Paharchapi Mod GT Road in Aurangabad district. Police arrested Adarsh ​​Kumar, Ehsan Ansari of Kaimur district and Sujit Kumar of Gaya district from the spot. A car has also been recovered.

Proposal was given on WhatsApp group

In this regard, SP Yogendra Kumar told that it was a case of kidnapping unemployed youths in the name of getting them jobs. There is a WhatsApp group here, in which the numbers of unemployed youths are connected. From that group, Adarsh ​​Kumar, a resident of Kaimur district, called Arvind Kumar to Patna in the name of getting him a job. On going to Patna, he took Arvind to Gaya for interview and kidnapped him. The kidnappers demanded Rs 6 lakh as ransom from Arvind’s wife. Although the relatives had transferred 50,000 to the kidnappers’ account, but now the money will be recovered after everyone’s arrest.