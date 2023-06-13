calls for cooperation from nations responsible for the protection of UN peacekeepers

New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has called for increased cooperation among nations responsible for ensuring the safety of United Nations (UN) peacekeepers. These peacekeepers are deployed in violence-affected areas to maintain stability, prevent conflicts and restore peace. Rajnath Singh highlighted the rapidly emerging challenges before peacekeepers and also advocated for meaningful participation of women in peacekeeping operations.

The Defense Minister was addressing a special seminar organized by the Indian Army to commemorate 75 years of United Nations Peacekeeping in New Delhi on Tuesday. He emphasized that recognition should be given to their unique contribution during missions in conflict-affected areas. Raksha Mantri reiterated the need to make UN decision-making bodies, including the Security Council (UNSC), more reflective of the demographic realities of the world. He said that when India, the most populous country, does not get a seat as a permanent member of the UNSC, it undermines the moral legitimacy of the United Nations.

Rajnath Singh said that the time has come to make the UN bodies more democratic and representative of the present realities of our era. Raksha Mantri said that the negativity has arisen from the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has given rise to food crisis in various African and Asian countries and energy crisis in the world. When conflicting parties restore peace, they benefit in the form of saving human lives, achieving higher economic growth, etc. The rest of the world benefits as well, as peace promotes stability and encourages economic growth.

In his opening remarks, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pandey highlighted India’s contribution to UN peacekeeping. He said that about 5,900 personnel of the Indian Army are serving as peacekeepers on various peacekeeping missions across the world, including the women contingent in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in Congo and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei. Apart from this, women staff officers and military observers are also included. The COAS also underlined the vitality of UN peacekeeping in the face of new and complex security challenges, the Indian Army’s readiness to meet commitments to the UN.

Raksha Mantri also unveiled a pictorial compilation of India’s rich and remarkable peacekeeping journey on the occasion. Apart from this, a photo exhibition showcasing the country’s peacekeeping history was organized. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj addressed the event through a video message. Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, United Nations Resident Coordinator for India Shombey Sharp and senior officials from the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of External Affairs also attended the event.