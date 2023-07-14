Campaign to make birth-death certificates will run for one month in Deoghar, officials got necessary guidelines

A special campaign will be launched in Deoghar from July 14 to August 14 to prepare birth and death certificates. Wide publicity will be done for this at the district, block and panchayat level, so that more and more people can get certificates. DDC Dr. Tarachand gave this information in the meeting. In the virtual meeting, he directed the officers to make 100% birth certificates of the children in this campaign and registration of death should also be maximum.

For the success of this campaign, all BDOs, block medical officers (MOIC), CDPOs should be engaged. DDC said that for the success of the campaign, the officers of the concerned department should work with mutual coordination. For this, Anganwadi workers, health assistants and school principals will work as pointers and surveyors.

After conducting a survey for a week, the registration of such children will be done, whose birth certificate has not been made due to any reason. He told that a free certificate can be made by giving an application in the Panchayats within 21 days of the birth of the child. After one month of birth and for one year, the certificate is issued by applying to the BDO along with the affidavit. If more than one year has elapsed, an application has to be submitted to the Sub-Divisional Officer.

Registration is necessary, must be done: District Statistics Officer



In the meeting, District Statistics Officer Kamlesh Kumar informed that registration of birth and death is necessary, it must be done. Apart from the information to remove the problems arising in birth-death registration, he gave information about the process of applying by filling various forms.

Apart from the order issued by the department, various points related to timely issuance of birth/death certificates and issuance of certificates through 100% online were also informed. Civil surgeon Dr. Yugal Kishore Chaudhary, District Panchayati Raj Officer Ranbir Singh, DEO Tony Prem Raj Toppo, DSWO Runnu Mishra, BDOs of all blocks, MOIC, CDPO, APRO Rohit Vidyarti etc. were included in the online meeting.