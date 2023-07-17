campus news: Sanskrit University employees on strike, know when the counseling will be held for admission in B.Ed course

The non-teaching staff of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya went on an indefinite strike from Monday over 11-point demands, including pending payment of ACP/MACP and outstanding differential amount of seventh pay scale. Due to this, the functioning of the university has come to a complete standstill. The non-teaching staff made their presence felt but did not work. The employees who went on strike said that the demands which the university administration had made an agreement to fulfill in seven days, were not fulfilled even in two and a half months.

For this reason, the need has arisen for the workers to agitate again. After passing the time limit fixed for fulfilling the demand, the Vice-Chancellor has taken seven days time twice. Earlier, when the agitation was warned if the demand was not fulfilled, the registrar and vice-chancellor had asked for another 20 days time. There was no movement on the assurance. Despite the passage of time, the demand could not be fulfilled. Forced to adopt the path of agitation again. The workers said that even after this the matter will not work, then they will struggle by changing the nature of the movement.

Movement on these demands

The workers say that the arrears of the seventh pay scale of the pay item are not being paid. Pending payment of ACP/MACP, purchasing goods on the basis of JM portal/quotation, providing uniforms to class IV employees, promoting employees as per statute like 2018, early appointment of wards on compassionate grounds, PPO on the date of retirement Issuance, expediting the process of election from the office level to give representation to the non-teaching staff in the Senate, etc. are included in the demands. Prominent personnel involved in the movement include Dr. Anil Kumar Jha, President of Sanskrit University Non-Teaching Staff Association, General Secretary Sunil Kumar Singh, Organization Minister Ravindra Nath Mishra, besides Abhimanyu Kumar, Sushil Kumar Jha, Kundan Kumar Bhardwaj, Raja Mani, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Sujit Kumar. , Gopal Upadhyay, Ramchandra Mandal, Preeta Jha, Chandrashekhar Jha, Jai Nandan Jha etc. are included.

Counseling of students will be done from July 18 for Integrated B.Ed.

Counseling of students will be held at Lalit Narayan Mithila University Darbhanga (Nodal University) from tomorrow, July 18, for enrollment in the four-year Integrated B.Ed-2023. Candidates who have passed the examination of CET-INT-B.Ed-2023 will be able to get counseling done by July 21. So far 878 candidates have registered online for counselling. These include 467 girl students and 411 boys. There will be offline counseling in the Jubilee Hall of the University. Its preparation has been completed. All the process related to paper verification and enrollment will be completed in offline counselling. Special care has been taken to ensure that the candidates do not face any kind of problem during the counselling.

It is mandatory to bring DD of three thousand rupees

State Nodal Officer of CET-INT-Bed-2023 Prof. Arun Kumar Singh told that on the first day, on July 18, candidates up to 455 rank have been called. On the second day, July 19, 456 to 974 rank, on the third day 20, 975 to 1532 rank and on the fourth day, July 21, candidates above 1533 rank have been called for counselling. It is said that on the day of offline counselling, the candidates will have to carry a DD (Demand Draft) of Rs.3000 in the CET-Int-B.Ed.-2022 Exam Fund Account (CET-Int-B.Ed.-2022 Exam Fund Account) with them as a partial fee. It is mandatory to bring it by name. Candidates will be able to enroll in the course after verifying the certificates after reaching Jubilee Hall. Candidates will also have to bring original 10th and 12th mark certificate, school/college leaving certificate/TC, original copy of caste certificate along with one set of photocopies along with original copy of all documents for enrollment.

built-in desks

For the convenience of the candidates, separate offline counseling has been arranged for science, social science and language subjects. In case of any problem during this helpline number 7314629842 and 9431041694 and email id[email protected]You can contact on.

Nominations to be taken on 400 seats

Pro. Singh said that the four-year Integrated B.Ed course is being run in the entire state only in Basundhara Teachers Training College under Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur and Shaheed Pramod B.Ed College, Muzaffarpur, Baidyanath Shukla College of Education Vaishali and Mata Sita Sunder College of Education Sitamarhi. Is. Nomination is to be taken for 100-100 seats in each. 10 in Hindi, 10 in English, 08 in Sanskrit, 08 in History, 08 in Geography, 08 in Political Science, 08 in Economics, 08 in Physics, 08 in Chemistry, 08 in Zoology, 08 in Botany and Mathematics in every college has 08 seats (in prestige subject).