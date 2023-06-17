Campus: PG second semester exam in PU on June 23, second list will be released in PPU on June 19

The PG second semester examination will be conducted by Patna University from June 23 to July 7. For conducting the examination, a center has been given by the university in Patna College and Patna Science College. The examination center for Group A students has been made at Patna College and the examination center for Group B students has been made at Patna Science College. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Second list will be released in PPU on June 19

Till Saturday evening, 38,390 students got enrolled from the first list released for enrollment in the first semester of graduation in Patliputra University. This year one lakh 17 thousand 967 students had applied for the regular course. The university had released the first merit list on June 7. Vice-Chancellor Prof. RK Singh has directed all the college managers to prepare counters for enrollment by installing additional computer systems in the college if needed. At the same time, Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. AK Nag told that about 38 thousand nominations have been done from the first merit list. Validation of enrollment will be done by the colleges till June 18. At the same time, the second merit list will be released on June 19. On the basis of second merit list, enrollment of students will be taken till June 25.

prime date

Publication of second merit list: June 19

Last date for nomination from second merit list: 25 June

Enrollment validation by the college: June 26

Publication of third merit list: June 27

Last date for nomination from third merit list: 02 June

Validation of enrollment by the college: 03 July

Online registration of new session students in colleges: 04 July

Women’s College: List of MCA and BSC released

The enrollment phase is going to start from June 19 in Patna Women’s College. Admission will be taken in BBA, BCA, BMC, AMM, CEMS and MBYO on the first day. On Saturday, the roll numbers of girl students who have taken admission in BSC and MCA have been issued. 64 girl students have been selected in MCA, who will take their nominations on June 22 from 7 am. Whereas in BSC, 60 girl students will take admission in Botany, 34 in Chemistry, 96 in Maths, 46 in Physics, 17 in Statistics and 85 in Zoology. Also, viva will be taken in PG English and PG Zoology on June 20. Rest of the information can be taken by the girl students from the college website. The orientation program for girl students will also start from 10th of next month.