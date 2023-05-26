Campus placement of 23 students of engineering department in Lucknow University, know what is the package

Lucknow University : The Placement Drive was organized by the Placement Cell in the Department of Engineering & Technology. In this placement drive, 23 students got placed in Academore Company. The company has given 22 B.Tech students an incentive of 15,000 per month and 10,000 during training and a maximum package of 6.5 lakh per year after training.

On the other hand, MCA students have been offered 18 thousand per month during training and 10000 incentive and maximum package of 8.5 lakh per year after training. Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University Prof. Alok Kumar Rai and Dean of Faculty Prof. AK Singh congratulated the selected students and wished them a bright future.

Placement Incharge Dr. Himanshu Pandey said that 22 B.Tech students (Akanksha Verma, Ashish Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Jyoti Yadav, Kasak, Priyanka, Sarthak Dwivedi, Shivangi, Ashish Pratap Chowdhary, Komal, Faheem Khan, Raj Jaiswal, Rashmi Mishra, Hrithik Agarwal, Sakshi Verma, Ashutosh Ranjan, Himanshu, Mithilesh Kumar Yadav, Pragya Pandey, Shankar Kumar and Abhishek Pandey) and MCA student (Vimal Mishra) have been selected for the post of Academic Counsellor.

PhD course work started in Economics Department

Six months course work for new research students was started in the Economics Department of Lucknow University. While addressing the researchers, the head of the department, Prof. Blitz Aggarwal, told about the specialties of the department and took information about the introduction of all the students and their areas of interest. Prof. Aggarwal said that economic activities are changing very fast in the global environment. There are many positive aspects to this. Economic changes have provided new and creative opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The promotion of innovative ideas by global organizations, governments and investors has increased the possibilities for the development of new enterprises and the creation of jobs. Technological advancement and digitization are making economic activities easier and faster. It is promoting new potential areas such as financial services, e-commerce, startup investment and virtual business. This has led to the disclosure of new potential trends and solutions for economic activities. During this, Prof. Ashok Kumar Kaithal, Prof. Vinod Singh, Prof. Roli Mishra of Economics Department addressed in which all the teachers and new research students of the department were present.