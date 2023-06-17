Can you imagine an ICC event without India vs Pakistan? Aakash Chopra criticizes WTC 3 schedule

world test championship in both finals of Team India Got a chance to play but didn’t get a single win. In its inaugural edition, India had to face defeat at the hands of New Zealand, while in the second season in the same month, India got a big defeat at the hands of Australia. Recently, the ICC has announced the programs for the third season of the World Test Championship, in which the teams have to play six-six Test series in two years.

Akash Chopra said this

Former Team India opener Akash Chopra has criticized the ICC’s program. Chopra says that the apex body of cricket should consider the bilateral series between India and Pakistan. He questioned on his YouTube channel why the WTC does not allow playing against a greater number of teams in the duration of its two-year cycle.

Chopra wants to see India and Pakistan play in Tests

He further said that you do not play against all the teams. But this is WTC, this is ICC event. It’s been four years now… Can you imagine an ICC event without India vs Pakistan? Please tell that no bilateral Test series has been played between India and Pakistan since 2007. Both the teams face each other only in ICC events or Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan should compete as an ICC event

Aakash Chopra raised the question whether WTC is not an ICC event? ICC hosts the final. That’s why all the matches happening in this cycle should be under the purview of ICC. This will be a period of six years when the ICC has not planned a single series for India and Pakistan. Chopra said that this is the program of the ICC, if not then clarify. Call it bilateral cricket and accept that you have created WTC only to glamorize Tests.