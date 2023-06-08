Canada: Celebration of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in tableaux of Khalistan supporters, voices of displeasure raised

Ottawa, June 8 (HS). Another shameful act of Khalistan supporters has come to the fore in Canada. In a procession taken out here, among all the tableaux, a tableau has also been taken out to celebrate the assassination of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Voices of displeasure have also come out loud on this.

In the Brampton area of ​​Canada, the Sikh community took out a procession in the form of a long Shobha Yatra. There were many tableaux related to Sikhism in it. Khalistan supporters became active in the midst of these tableaux and in one tableau the scene of Indira Gandhi’s assassination was shown. In this, like Indira Gandhi, a woman was made to stand with her hands up and was shown being beaten up by the security personnel. After this, the matter of celebrating is also a part of the tableau. In the truck on which this tableau has been shown, it has been told not to forget the Sikh massacre in 1984, describing this incident as revenge.

The video of this tableau is going viral on social media. Indians are strongly criticizing this tableau on social media. The Canadian High Commissioner in India has also expressed displeasure over this act of Khalistan supporters. Canadian High Commissioner Cameron McKay wrote in a tweet that I am shocked and disturbed by the incident celebrating the assassination of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi during an event in Canada. There is no place in Canada for hatred and the glorification of hate. He has condemned such incidents.