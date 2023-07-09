Canada Open: PV Sindhu lost in the semi-finals, Lakshya Sen made it to the final

Canadian Open 2023: India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu In the semi-finals of the Canadian Open Super 500 tournament, she was not at her best and lost 14-21 15-21 to Japanese number one Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of the women’s singles. While the Commonwealth Games champions Lakshya Sen Entered the final of the Canada Open with a straight game win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto. Sen defeated the 11th ranked Japanese player 21-17 21-14 to enter his second Super 500 final. This will also be his first BWF final in a year.

Sen beats Nishimoto in semis

Sen was trailing 0-4 at the start of the semi-finals but soon leveled at 8-8. Nishimoto was leading 11-10 at the break but soon the Indian came back with his favorite smashes and sharp returns to seal the game with his opponent’s long shots. In the second game, both fought each other equally but Sen’s alertness prevailed over Nishimoto. At one time both were tied at 9-9 after the same score of 2-2. Sen took a two-point lead at the break. Sen was leading 19-11 after the break and the Indian won the match after Nishimoto hit the net again.

Now in the final on Sunday, he will face Li Shi Feng of China, against whom he has a winning record of 4-2. He was not in the form at the beginning of the season due to which he slipped to number 19 in the rankings. This 21-year-old player won the bronze medal in the 2021 World Championship. Sen had played the last final in the Commonwealth Games in August last year.

Sindhu lost to Yamaguchi in the semi-finals

However, experienced shuttler PV Sindhu lost to world no. Akane Yamaguchi won 21-14, 21-15 in the women’s singles semi-final match. This was Sindhu’s second consecutive defeat against the defending world champion. Sindhu also lost to Yamaguchi in the opening round of the Singapore Open. Sindhu, who recently dropped out of the top 10 in the world rankings. Due to continuous poor performance on the world tour, she is ranked 15th in the BWF women’s singles rankings. He has not won a title since returning from injury in January.