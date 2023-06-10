Canada Protest: Relief to protesting Indian students, ban on deportation

Indian Students Protesting in CanadaIndian students protesting against the Canadian government’s decision to deport them have got a big relief. The Canadian government has put on hold the deportation proceedings initiated against Lovepreet Singh till further orders.

Protests started in Toronto on June 5

In a major relief to the protesting Indian students in Canada, the deportation proceedings initiated against Lovepreet Singh, who spearheaded the movement, has been postponed until further notice. Protests began in Toronto on 5 June after Canadian authorities began deporting Lovepreet Singh, who is originally from Chatmala village in Punjab.

Why are Indian students protesting?

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) had directed Lovepreet Singh to leave the country by 13 June. The officials had found that the offer letter on the basis of which he had entered Canada six years ago on a study permit was fake. Singh was among the 700 Indian students in trouble who were served deportation notices by the Canadian authorities over forged documents.