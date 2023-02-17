HomeNewsCanada says no data...

Canada says no data on objects over North America

By News Desk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Feb. 16 that the government had no knowledge of which three targets were shot down in Canadian and US airspace last week.

“We still don’t know exactly what these objects were, but we know that they posed a real threat to civilian air travel, so we had to take action,” the prime minister said.

According to him, regarding the three objects shot down by the forces of the North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), there are “many questions that need to be answered.” He assured that the Canadian government is working with American partners to “get answers.”

On the same day, US President Joe Biden said that unidentified air targets shot down over US territory were not related to China’s intelligence programs. The main version at the moment is that the devices were balloons of private companies or research centers.

Earlier, on February 12, the Pentagon spotted an unidentified object over Lake Huron near the border with Canada. The department said they were following him. Later that day, the object was shot down by fighter jets.

The day before, an unidentified object was spotted in the airspace over Canada. The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study.

On February 10, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US-Canada border – over the northeastern part of the region.

