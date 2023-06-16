Canada: Trailer crushed 15 elderly people going to casino, all dead, 10 others injured

Bus and truck collide in Manitoba, Canada 15 people died and 10 people were injured. At least 15 people were killed in Canada’s Manitoba province on Thursday when a trailer truck rammed a small bus carrying mainly elderly people, police said.

The accident occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 km (105 mi) west of Winnipeg. CBC News quoted a casino spokesperson as saying that the passengers of the bus were going to a casino in Carberry. Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, who commands the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said, “We have been able to establish that at least 15 people have been confirmed dead as a result of this collision.

According to a media report, there were about 25 people in the bus, most of whom were elderly. Ten other people are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were alive, and declined to say who may have been responsible for the accident.

In a tweet, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he “expressed my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I am keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain.” who are feeling affected,”

