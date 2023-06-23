Cancer Survival Month: 75 patients who beat cancer were honored, know who gave the honor

Cancer Survival Month: Cancer is such a terrible disease, a man gets scared on hearing its name and when he comes to know that when he has got cancer, he dies half. Now in such a situation, if someone comes to know that he has won life by defeating cancer, then his happiness knows no bounds. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, about 75 patients who defeated such cancer were honored.

Oncologist Dr. Abhishek Anand honored 75 patients who have completely defeated cancer on the occasion of National Cancer Survival Month. The felicitation ceremony was organized at Narayan Cancer Center located in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. Those honored included those who won the battle against cancer of throat and mouth, lungs, cervix, breast etc. All these patients were treated by well-known oncologist Dr. Abhishek. Please tell that hundreds of people have been cured and cured of deadly cancer due to the treatment of Dr. Abhishek Anand.

Oncologist Dr. Abhishek Anand said on the occasion that cancer is a deadly disease. Lakhs of people lose their lives in the whole world including Bihar due to this disease, but now this disease is not incurable. If the cancer is detected at an early stage, then the patient can be completely cured. He said that screening should be done to identify diseases like cancer. Due to this, cancer disease is identified in the initial stage itself.

Bihar: Troubled by cancer, a young man committed suicide in Bhagalpur, ended his life by hanging himself

He said that cancer of the cervix, intestine, lung, breast, prostate, etc., can be identified through screening at an early stage. Screening facility is also available at Narayan Cancer Center. People can easily get cancer screening done here too.