Cancer Weekly Horoscope 11th June 2023 to 17th June 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

Cancer zodiac sign

career

Time is good for the youth associated with the creative sector this week. You will be able to give good performance in your career. Money related topics, personal property, funds and finance, all the trends that will affect your pocket so that you will be able to solve the financial problem. The wishes of higher education students will be fulfilled. Time will be spent happily. Players will receive gifts and respect.

personal-life

There will be a great opportunity for romance. It is very possible that there will be a coincidence of marriage with the one with whom love is going on. Time is favorable for a new love affair.

family life

Will be at the top of respect and status in the social and family circle. You will get the support of friends and family. Will discharge the family responsibility. There will be joyful news from the child side. There will be a chance to buy a new property.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Maroon, Sky Blue

Auspicious date- 13, 17

Dr.N.K.Bera

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

