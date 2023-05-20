Cancer Weekly Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Cancer

career- In this week, you are likely to get a new job offer and a golden opportunity in your career. Time is good for the youth involved in technology, engineering, mechanism. There will be progress in business. There is a strong possibility of sudden money gain. The economic condition will be strong. The creative talent and ability of the youth will come to the fore. There is a possibility of transfer-promotion of government employees.

personal life

Time is good for personal life. You will spend pleasant and entertaining moments with your love partner. You are newly married, this week will be full of fun for you. Some people may start a new love affair. Possibility of marriage of unmarried youth.

family life

Family life will be pleasant. Happy news will be received. With the help of relatives, the work related to land and property will be successful. Good news will be received from the child side. Auspicious work will be completed. Family will participate in any marriage ceremony.

Lucky days – Monday, Thursday

Lucky colors – sky blue, yellow

Auspicious date- 22, 25

