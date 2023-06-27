Candidates from other states are getting a chance to become teachers in Bihar, education minister Chandrashekhar explained the reason

Patna. Now candidates from other states will also be able to become teachers in Bihar. This proposal has been approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday. Opposition to this decision of the Bihar government has also started. Teachers union and candidates of Bihar are continuously opposing this. A warning of agitation has also been given. Amidst all this, Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar has also given the reason behind this. He told why the government has done this.

better teaching can be done

The Education Minister said on Tuesday that the talented students who are in different states of the country. He is unemployed, he will now be able to become a teacher in Bihar. This has been done because, at the time of planning, we found that there are some subjects like Maths, Chemistry, Physics and English, in which better candidates are not available and the seats remain vacant. This has been done to ensure that better candidates are found and seats do not remain vacant. When the talented candidates of the country come, better teaching work will be done. Such problem is very much in science and English, so it was necessary to do this. On the question of journalists that opposition to this decision has started, the Education Minister said that there is opposition to everything. What can we say on this.

wrong decision of the government

In fact, 25 agendas were approved in the cabinet on Tuesday. In this, amendments were also made in the new teacher’s reinstatement rules. From this it became clear that now the candidates of other states will also be able to participate in the teacher recruitment to be held in Bihar. As soon as this decision comes, now there is protest. The leaders of the student union told that this decision of the Bihar government is very wrong. The work of entitlement has been done for the candidates of Bihar. Now politics has also started on this matter. BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to become the Prime Minister, so he is seeing the national scenario. They are not worried about the youth of Bihar.