Candidates of Bihar will give all NTA exams in the state itself, education department is making special preparations

Patna. In 17 types of national level examinations to be conducted through the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates from far flung areas of Bihar will have access to examination centers in their own state. The education department is preparing for it with the help of NTA. After this arrangement, there will be little need for the candidates of Bihar to appear outside the state. In this regard, a preliminary round of talks have already taken place with the Department of Education and the departments of the Union Ministry of Education.

AISHE made NTA a partner

According to official sources, big government and non-government colleges of metropolitan cities of Bihar have been identified as examination centers. These will be different from the centers already proposed. In fact, this thing has come to the fore during the ongoing talks between the state and central officials regarding the survey being conducted for the All India Survey on Higher Education Report (AISHE) 2021-22. In fact, now NTA has also been made a partner in the AISHE (All India Survey on Higher Education) survey. In the context of AISHE’s survey, it was told that the nominations of 10 educational institutions of Bihar should be cross-checked.

Enrollment in Bihar increased by two lakhs

According to official sources, Bihar’s enrollment has increased by two lakhs in the new AISHE 2021-22 report as compared to the previous AISHE report. So far, 37 universities, 1160 colleges, 336 stand alone colleges have enrolled for the new AISHE. According to sources, the new AISHE report can be released anytime after the third party cross check of the colleges from IIM Calcutta.

