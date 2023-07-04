Candidates of Dhanbad getting troubled due to Santhal and Santhal, DC gave instructions to improve the certificate

Dhanbad: The youths of Jharkhand are facing trouble due to Santhal and Santal. Santhal is written in the list of the central government and Santal in the list of Jharkhand. The restoration of Group D was taken out by the Railway Recruitment Board. The tribal youths of Jharkhand, successful in the restoration, submitted the documents demanded by the Eastern Railway, Kolkata. Santal is written in the caste certificate. Expressing objection to writing Santhal, instructions were given to bring it in Santhal. Here, the DC has given instructions to improve the certificate.

BJP leader met DC with victim students

14 youths of Dhanbad district had to bear the brunt of this. Distressed youths informed about this to BJP’s District Vice President Virendra Hansda. The BJP leader along with all the youth met the Deputy Commissioner on Monday and informed about the problem.

Mass drug administration program will start from August 10 to eradicate Filaria, campaign will run in these 9 districts

DC gave this instruction

Taking the matter seriously, the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad directed the officials to take immediate action after taking the application from the candidate along with the affidavit and on the basis of that assured to issue the caste certificate from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Father Stan Swamy Martyrdom Day: Tribute meeting will be held in front of Raj Bhavan on July 5, Resolution Day will be held in Jharkhand )sarkari naukri 2023