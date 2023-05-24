-Advertisement-
International

Candidates of Jharkhand hoisted the flag, Manish Bhardwaj became the topper, know who at which place

By Blitz India Media Desk
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Civil Services on Tuesday. According to the information received so far, Jamshedpur resident Manish Bhardwaj has got the distinction of becoming Jharkhand topper. He got 114th rank. Shivam Kumar from here has got 216th rank. Abhinav Prakash, a resident of Hunterganj of Chatra, has got 279th rank. Many candidates from Jharkhand have achieved success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination this time.

rank name place

114 Manish Bhardwaj Jamshedpur

216 Shivam Kumar Jamshedpur

279 Abhinav Prakash Hunterganj

366 Kshitij Verma Hinoo Ranchi

423 Kumar Rajat Katras

490 Swati Sandeep Chatra

549 Alok Kumar Godda

556 Gagan Kumar Hazaribagh

562 Chandraprakash Dhanbad

601 Pradeep Varnwal Putki

671 Chandan Prasad Torpa peg

887 Siddhant Besra Dhanbad

