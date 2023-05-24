Candidates of Jharkhand hoisted the flag, Manish Bhardwaj became the topper, know who at which place

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Civil Services on Tuesday. According to the information received so far, Jamshedpur resident Manish Bhardwaj has got the distinction of becoming Jharkhand topper. He got 114th rank. Shivam Kumar from here has got 216th rank. Abhinav Prakash, a resident of Hunterganj of Chatra, has got 279th rank. Many candidates from Jharkhand have achieved success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination this time.
rank name place
114 Manish Bhardwaj Jamshedpur
216 Shivam Kumar Jamshedpur
279 Abhinav Prakash Hunterganj
366 Kshitij Verma Hinoo Ranchi
423 Kumar Rajat Katras
490 Swati Sandeep Chatra
549 Alok Kumar Godda
556 Gagan Kumar Hazaribagh
562 Chandraprakash Dhanbad
601 Pradeep Varnwal Putki
671 Chandan Prasad Torpa peg
887 Siddhant Besra Dhanbad
